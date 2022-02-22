EU to adopt Russia sanctions 'this afternoon'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :European Union foreign ministers will on Tuesday adopt sanctions against Russia over its recognition of Ukrainian separatist regions and a further deployment of troops on its neighbour's territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

"Our response will be in the form of sanctions, whose extent the ministers will decide...

I'm sure there will be a unanimous decision" required for the measures, Josep Borrell told reporters in Paris.

He added that the text of the possible measures was being prepared during the morning while the ministers attend a forum with Asia-Pacific nations in the French capital.

The decision itself would come "this afternoon" at an emergency meeting that he has called on the sidelines of the forum in Paris, Borrell said.

He would not be drawn on the details of the sanctions, which are expected to fall on the same day as punitive measures by the US and Britain.