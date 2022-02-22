EU To Agree 'robust And Massive' Sanctions: Germany
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced confidence Tuesday that the European Union would agree "robust and massive" sanctions package targeting Russia after Moscow decided to recognise rebel-held districts in eastern Ukraine as independent.
"I am confident that we will succeed," he said in response to a question on whether the 27-nation bloc would agree unanimously to the embargo.