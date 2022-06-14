UrduPoint.com

EU To Buy 110,000 Doses Of Monkeypox Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

EU to buy 110,000 doses of Monkeypox vaccine

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The European Union will sign on Tuesday an agreement to purchase 110,000 doses of vaccine to combat the ongoing outbreak of monkey pox, a senior EU official said.

"Today, we will conclude a contract for nearly 110,000 monkey pox vaccine doses. Funded by EU4Health, they will be available quickly to Member States most in need," European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides tweeted.

Speaking on the sidelines of an EU health ministers meeting in Luxembourg, Kyriakides said deliveries will begin by the end of June.

While COVID-19 vaccines were procured by the European Commission but paid individually by EU countries, the monkey pox contract will be initially funded under the common EU budget.

"This is the first time that we're using EU funds in order to purchase vaccines that we can then distribute to member states," the commissioner said. "This shows what we can (do) when we work together and the power of having the structures in place so that we can immediately respond to a crisis such as we have now."She said the EU currently has 900 cases of the rare zoonotic disease, with nearly 1,400 cases worldwide. The current outbreak was detected in early May, and cases have been confirmed in 28 countries, according to the latest update by the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Budget European Union Luxembourg May June Agreement

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

57 minutes ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

1 hour ago
 National team still needs to improve in certain ar ..

National team still needs to improve in certain areas: Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of ..

Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 NEPRA increase the power tariff by Rs 5.28 for K-E ..

NEPRA increase the power tariff by Rs 5.28 for K-Electric users

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.