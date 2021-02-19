EU to double Covax vaccine funding to 1 billion euros: European source

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Union will announce it is doubling its contribution to the Covax global Covid-19 vaccination programme to 1 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) at a G7 meeting Friday, a European source said.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel are set to unveil the increased funding from the bloc's budget and pledge a further 100 million euros in aid to support the fight against the virus in Africa, the source said.