EU to have enough vaccines for 70% of adults 'in July'

Puurs, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The EU coronavirus vaccine programme will secure enough doses to immunise 70 percent of adults by the end of July, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

The EU chief had previously set a goal of late September for this feat, but announced the new target during a visit to a Belgian vaccine plant that is ramping up production.