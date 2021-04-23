UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Have Enough Vaccines For 70% Of Adults 'in July'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

EU to have enough vaccines for 70% of adults 'in July'

Puurs, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The EU coronavirus vaccine programme will secure enough doses to immunise 70 percent of adults by the end of July, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

The EU chief had previously set a goal of late September for this feat, but announced the new target during a visit to a Belgian vaccine plant that is ramping up production.

Related Topics

Visit July September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

17 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

27 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

44 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

32 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.