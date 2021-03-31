EU To Have Received 107 Mn Vax Doses By End Of Week
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:40 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :European Union member states will have received a total of 107 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of this week, a European Commission spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Deliveries for the first three months of the year are made up of 67.2 million doses from BioNtech/Pfizer, 29.
8 million from AstraZeneca, and 9.8 million from Moderna, the commission said.
The overall figure was revised down dramatically after the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca slashed the number it was providing from a contracted 120 million doses.
That figure should include 55 million shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab, which officials hope will help speed up vaccination rates.