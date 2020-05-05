EU to reassure Balkan hopefuls they are not forgotten

Zagreb, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :With the coronavirus crisis hardening Europe's borders and draining the continent's resources, Brussels is trying to reassure its Balkan neighbours it hasn't forgotten about their needs and membership dreams.

An EU summit with six Western Balkans countries, all of whom aspire to join the bloc, was originally scheduled to kick off Wednesday in Zagreb.

But the talks will now be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 250,000 lives in a matter of months and has battered Europe especially hard.

With fewer than 500 confirmed virus deaths, the Western Balkans has so far avoided the devastation seen in Europe's worst-affected countries.

But the poor region's weak economies are bracing for a painful economic fallout -- and wondering how their future fits into an EU focused on its own survival.

Of the EU hopefuls, Montenegro and Serbia are furthest along in their membership talks, with the earliest possible date of entry slated for 2025.

Behind them are North Macedonia and Albania who, after months of delays, were given the green light in March to embark on the process.

And at the back of the pack are Kosovo and Bosnia, who are still hoping to be granted candidate status.