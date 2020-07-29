UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Reimpose Virus Travel Restrictions On Algeria

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

EU to reimpose virus travel restrictions on Algeria

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The EU is to reimpose travel restrictions on Algeria, diplomats said Wednesday, after a resurgence of coronavirus in the north African state.

Governments have restricted inbound travel from outside the EU in order to slow the spread of the epidemic, but on July 1 began reopening their borders to travellers from certain areas.

The bloc is expected to announce on Thursday that Algeria is being removed from a list of non-EU countries deemed to have the virus under relative control, a number of diplomats told AFP.

Though the final decision on who to admit rests with national governments, the move effectively bans travel from Algeria to the EU.

An EU diplomat said that Algeria's neighbour Morocco would stay on the safe list but would be kept under close watch.

Algeria has seen a rise in coronavirus cases, with 675 infections -- a one-day record for the country -- recorded on Friday.

The EU's safe list -- which is reviewed every two weeks -- also includes Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The travel list is not binding on member states, and some -- such as Hungary -- have imposed tighter measures of their own.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Canada Algeria Tunisia Georgia Japan South Korea Rwanda Morocco Hungary Uruguay July From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

56 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

56 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

India ends night curfew

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.