EU to 'respond rapidly' to assist Covid-hit India: von der Leyen

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU is preparing rapid assistance for India as it copes with a growing Covid-19 crisis that has seen infections and deaths hit record highs, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support," von der Leyen said on Twitter. "The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance via the EU civil protection mechanism."