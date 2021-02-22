EU to sanction four Russian officials over Navalny crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :EU foreign minsters on Monday agreed to impose sanctions on four senior Russian officials over the crackdown on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters, diplomats said.

The diplomats did not give any details on the Names of the officials who will be targeted with asset freezes and travel bans.