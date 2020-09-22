UrduPoint.com
EU To Support WTO Candidate "capable Of Managing Profound Reform"

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:40 PM

EU to support WTO candidate

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The new chief of the World Trade Organization (WTO) should be "capable of managing profound reforms of the organization," said Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, on Tuesday.

The trade ministers of the European Union (EU) strongly support this principle, said Dombrovskis following the ministers' informal meeting in Berlin.

The EU will support the candidate who is able to fix the dispute settlement system, re-initiate global trade negotiations and address the current challenges in international trade, in particular sustainability and the need for a level playing field, he added.

Dombrovskis didn't give any name, but said the new director-general must enjoy the trust of WTO members and can present balanced views that reflect the diverse nature of members.

The five candidates remaining in the race for the post are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria, Yoo Myung-hee from the Republic of Korea, Amina Mohamed from Kenya, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri from Saudi Arabia, and Liam Fox from Britain.

The process for selecting a new chief was triggered on May 14, when former Director-General Roberto Azevedo informed WTO members he would step down one year before the official end of his term. He subsequently left office on Aug. 31.

