UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To 'take Action' On AstraZeneca Over Vaccine Supply

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

EU to 'take action' on AstraZeneca over vaccine supply

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Brussels said Tuesday it will toughen its checks on Covid-19 vaccine exports from the EU, as a top health official warned the bloc is "taking action" on AstraZeneca supplies.

The European Commission will on Wednesday adopt "a revision of the export transparency and authorisation mechanism," a spokesman told journalists.

The issue is also expected be discussed during a Thursday to Friday video summit of EU leaders.

Officials said the revision would not amount to a general export ban, but would support what EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has dubbed the principle of "reciprocity".

But it will strengthen the commission's hand when it comes to preventing exports to countries which have a better vaccination record and which produce vaccines but do not export to the EU.

The commission said last week it was ready to put stricter conditions on vaccine exports from Europe, in a step targeting UK-based AstraZeneca.

Sandra Gallina, head of the commission's health directorate, told MEPs that the EU has "a serious problem" with AstraZeneca.

The Anglo-Swedish company delivered less than a quarter of the 100-million-plus doses it had pledged to supply in the first three months of this year, she said.

"On AstraZeneca, I would like to indicate that we are taking action," Gallina said, adding that the company had created a "bad reputation" for Europe by hobbling its early vaccination rollout.

Von der Leyen has threatened an export ban on AstraZeneca doses, fuelling a row between Brussels and London accompanied by mutual accusations of vaccine "nationalism".

The European Union is angry that AstraZeneca had, until this month, maintained smooth deliveries to the UK while severely undersupplying the bloc.

Britain is now facing its own AstraZeneca shortfall, with expected doses from a huge plant in India being delayed.

It wants to access AstraZeneca doses being made in the Netherlands in a factory expected shortly to be approved for operation.

- EU countries split - Under the EU's export-checking mechanism created at the end of January, a vaccine-maker needs to ask for authorisation to send doses out of the bloc.

So far, one shipment of AstraZeneca doses has been blocked, from Italy to Australia.

EU member states are split on whether to step up export bans.

Some see it as a way to prod pharmaceutical companies into honouring their European delivery schedules, noting in particular that the EU exported more than 10 million vaccine doses to Britain from early February to mid-March but received none at all from the UK.

Other countries fear it could trigger retaliation that would choke international vaccine supply chains, some of which furnish crucial ingredients.

The Netherlands is among the wary, with one of its officials saying an EU export ban would be a "lose-lose" scenario, but is willing to follow the commission in its decision.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday voiced her support for von der Leyen.

She said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in "constant contact" with the commission on the issue, after having spoken in the past few days to her, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia Exports Europe Threatened European Union Company Brussels London Split Italy United Kingdom Netherlands Angela Merkel January February All From Top Million

Recent Stories

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

20 minutes ago

Norway vetoes sale of Rolls-Royce unit to Russian ..

31 minutes ago

France probes death of student who got AstraZeneca ..

31 minutes ago

Streaming drives 7.4% global music growth in 2020

31 minutes ago

UN warns of risk of famine in Yemen, S.Sudan, Nige ..

31 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Proposes Big Increase in Al ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.