UrduPoint.com

EU To Target Russian Gold In Next Sanctions Package: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 03:12 PM

EU to target Russian gold in next sanctions package: commissioner

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The European Union will target Russian gold exports in its next sanction package and seek to "close exit routes" for those bypassing its earlier packages, an EU commissioner said Friday.

The EU has so far approved six sanction packages against Russia. The last one passed in June imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.

The EU will look into "ways we could slap a sanction regime on gold, which is an important commodity for exports from Russia", Maros Sefcovic, deputy head of the European Commission, said in Prague.

"As soon as we reach an agreement at the level of member states, we will publish it," he said ahead of an informal meeting of EU affairs ministers held by the Czech presidency of the 27-nation bloc.

The move follows a ban on gold exports from Russia agreed by the world's most industrialised nations at a G7 meeting at the end of June.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, who is attending the meeting in Prague, urged the EU to adopt a new sanctions package on Thursday.

"Nothing makes Russia so far feel accountable for (its) crimes," she told reporters.

"We hope the next, seventh package of sanctions will have a strong restrictive potential and will be taken without further delay and as soon as possible," said Stefanishyna.

Sefcovic added the EU would also seek to "close all exit routes for those wanting to bypass the sanctions".

"It is of course a very complex mechanism, so we need to not only set up, but also check, monitor and close the places that would create platforms for an exit in some way," he said.

He also waved aside any thoughts of fatigue among EU members helping Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24.

"I have never seen so strongly demonstrated unity and effort from all member states to look for all possible reserves, whether we talk about financial aid or arms supplies," Sefcovic said.

"Even though it's really difficult, we will continue because it's the Ukrainians fighting for their freedom who are in the most difficult situation," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Prague February June Gold All From Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

41 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

45 minutes ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

1 hour ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democrac ..

Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democracy, National Unity Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.