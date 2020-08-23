UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Trade Commissioner Apologises For Virus Breach

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

EU trade commissioner apologises for virus breach

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan apologised on Sunday as he faced calls to resign for attending an Irish parliamentary golf society dinner which breached COVID-19 guidelines.

The event -- attended by a cabinet minister, a supreme court judge and swathes of lawmakers -- was held on Wednesday, just 24 hours after the government announced new coronavirus restrictions.

Hogan faced pressure from Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin to "consider his position" after the revelations he was one of the 82 attendees at the dinner.

In the face of a fresh surge in cases the government specifically said there should be no "formal or informal events or parties" at hotel restaurants.

The dinner has sparked a series of resignations at the top tier of Irish politics and prompted Martin to recall parliament on Sunday.

"I wish to apologise fully and unreservedly for attending," Hogan said in a statement.

"I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry.

" Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and deputy chair of parliament's upper chamber Jerry Buttimer have both already resigned for attending the event.

Hogan previously said he had been assured the dinner would comply with government coronavirus guidelines and did not offer an apology.

On Saturday, Martin and deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar -- the head of Fine Gael, the party for which Hogan previously served as a lawmaker -- said in a joint statement that "the commissioner's apology came late" and that he needed to "give a full account and explanations of his actions".

The Irish Examiner newspaper -- which revealed details of the dinner on Thursday -- said guests sat at tables of 10 in breach of coronavirus guidelines, and organisers erected a room divider in a bid to skirt legislation banning gatherings of more than 50.

Police on Friday said they had opened an investigation into the event for alleged breaches of that same legislation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Agriculture Hotel Fine Leo Same Ireland Chamber Sunday Event From Government Cabinet Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

53 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

2 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

7 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.