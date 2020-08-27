EU Trade Commissioner Hogan To Resign: Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:00 AM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The EU's trade commissioner Phil Hogan is to resign, a source told AFP Wednesday, after breaching coronavirus guidelines on a trip to his native Ireland to attend a parliamentary golf society dinner.
The EU source confirmed Hogan would step down over the so-called "Golfgate" scandal, which has already sparked a series of resignations at the top tier of Irish politics, including the agriculture minister.