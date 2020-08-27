EU trade commissioner Hogan to resign: source

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The EU's trade commissioner Phil Hogan is to resign, a source told AFP Wednesday, after breaching coronavirus guidelines on a trip to his native Ireland to attend a parliamentary golf society dinner.

The EU source confirmed Hogan would step down over the so-called "Golfgate" scandal, which has already sparked a series of resignations at the top tier of Irish politics, including the agriculture minister.