EU turns to BioNTech/Pfizer after J&J vaccine suspension

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU is turning more heavily to BioNTech/Pfizer to make up for suspended Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses and for longer-term needs to fight the mutating coronavirus, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

BioNTech/Pfizer is bringing forward delivery of 50 million doses to the second quarter, starting this month, and negotiations are under way with it to supply 1.8 billion doses of a second-generation of its mRNA vaccine to combat variants, she said in a televised statement.