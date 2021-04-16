UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU-UK Find No Breakthrough In N. Ireland Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

EU-UK find no breakthrough in N. Ireland row

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Late night talks between the EU and Britain to resolve a row over border checks in Northern Ireland ended without a breakthrough, officials said on Friday.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and UK Brexit minister David Frost met late Thursday in Brussels as a wave of rioting has raised fears that fallout from Brexit is destabilising the British province.

The European Union has also accused Britain of violating the Brexit divorce deal by unilaterally delaying border checks in Northern Ireland until October and launched a lawsuit against London last month over the issue.

This legal action will continue "as long as necessary", the EU said in the statement after the talks.

In the talks, Sefcovic insisted "that solutions can only be found through joint actions and through joint bodies," the EU statement said.

The British side said that recent technical talks between Brussels and London "had begun to clarify the outstanding issues, and some positive momentum had been established".

However "a number of difficult issues remained and it was important to continue to discuss them," the UK statement added.

The UK agreed to "intensify" the talks and both sides said they would engage with businesses and civil society in Northern Ireland to try to defuse any further fallout from Brexit.

The talks are centred on a special protocol of the Brexit divorce deal designed to prevent the emergence of a "hard border" between the UK province Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member.

The special arrangement shifts customs and regulatory checks to Northern Irish ports on goods arriving from mainland Britain, a very controversial move for communities in Northern Ireland loyal to London.

Related Topics

Civil Society European Union Divorce Brussels London David Ireland United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit October Border From

Recent Stories

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

23 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

36 minutes ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

49 minutes ago

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

53 minutes ago

Turkish President discusses Afghan peace with Imra ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.