EU unemployment remains stable at 7.3% in April

ANKARA. 1 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :– The EU's unemployment rate remained stable at 7.3% in April compared to the previous month, the bloc's statistical office said on Tuesday.

The figure was up from 6.7% in April 2020, Eurostat said in a press release.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single Currency – euro – while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

Eurostat estimated that nearly 15.4 million men and women in the EU27, including 13 million in the euro area, were unemployed in April.

The number of unemployed people, however, was down by 165,000 on a monthly basis and rose by 1.4 million on a yearly basis in April across the bloc.

Nearly 2.94 million people under 25 were unemployed in the EU in April, with the youth unemployment rate standing at 17.1%.

The unemployment rate in the EU for women was 7.6% in the month, while it was 7% for men.

In April, the highest unemployment rates were seen in Spain (15.4%), Italy (10.7%), and Greek Cypriot (9.4%), and the lowest in Poland (3.1%), the Czech Republic and Netherlands (both 3.4%).