EU Urges 'all Air Travel' Suspended With Variant-hit Countries
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The EU proposed member states stop all flights to and from southern Africa following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant that scientists fear could beat vaccinations, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
"All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clear understanding about the danger posed by this new variant," she said in a statement.