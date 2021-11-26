EU urges 'all air travel' suspended with variant-hit countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The EU proposed member states stop all flights to and from southern Africa following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant that scientists fear could beat vaccinations, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clear understanding about the danger posed by this new variant," she said in a statement.