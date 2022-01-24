EU urges 'immediate' liberation of Burkina president

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The EU called Monday for the "immediate" release of Burkina Faso's president and other officials believed to be detained by soldiers in what is being described by African authorities as an attempted coup.

The European Union urges "that the liberty of President (Roch Marc Christian) Kabore and members of government institutions be immediately established," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

In a media conference, Borrell said the situation in Burkina Faso was "extremely worrying" and that "we now know that President Kabore is under the control of the military".