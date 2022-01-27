UrduPoint.com

EU Urges Mali To Reconsider Troop Withdrawal Demand

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 08:40 AM

EU urges Mali to reconsider troop withdrawal demand

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :European nations pushed back Wednesday against the Malian military government's demands that newly arrived Danish special forces fighting militants immediately withdraw from the Sahel state.

Task Force Takuba brings together special forces from European countries to advise Malian troops and assist them in combat, with roughly 90 Danes joining earlier this month.

The junta on Monday asked Denmark to "immediately" withdraw its contingent, alleging the troops had been deployed without their consent, a position rejected by the Danish government a day later.

A statement from nations involved in the French-led Task Force Takuba on Wednesday defended the deployment, saying the partners were acting "within a robust legal framework agreed upon by Mali's sovereign government, including a formal invitation from the Malian authorities to international partners." The European countries called on Mali to "quickly remedy this situation at a critical time for Mali, when solidarity is required more than ever." Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on Tuesday had said his nation's forces were in Mali "on a clear basis" and his government was seeking to clarify the issue.

"There is currently a difficult diplomatic discussion with the transitional government," he added.

Mali's junta, which came to power in a 2020 coup, responded late Wednesday it had read Kofod's "inappropriate" comments with "surprise and consternation".

Task Force Takuba is the fruit of lengthy French efforts to coax European allies into shouldering some of the burden of fighting militants in Mali, the nexus of a nearly decade-old insurgency in the Sahel.

Paris has engaged in "in-depth consultations" with its European partners participating in the special forces group, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said Tuesday, stressing that "the junta is multiplying its provocations".

This diplomatic spat is the latest obstacle to French and European military action in Mali.

Monday's coup in Burkina Faso also complicates the equation for Paris.

Of the four Sahel countries where the anti-militant Barkhane force is deployed, three -- Chad, Mali, Burkina -- are now ruled by military juntas.

Related Topics

Militants Defence Minister Paris Mali Florence Burkina Faso Chad Denmark 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

8 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

8 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

8 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

8 hours ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

8 hours ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>