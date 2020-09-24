UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges New Measures To Head Off Virus Second Wave

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

EU urges new measures to head off virus second wave

Brussels, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Commission urged EU members states Thursday to better explain and enforce social distancing and hygiene rules to halt a dangerous new wave of coronavirus infections.

Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said: "In some member states, the situation is now even worse than during the peak in March. This is a real cause for concern.

"All member states need to roll out measures immediately and at the right time at the very first sign of potential new outbreaks." Europe has now had more than five million coronavirus cases, and several countries have begun reimposing local lockdown rules to head off a return to uncontrolled spread.

The death rate has not returned to the levels seen earlier this year, but cases of new infections are soaring once again in many areas.

But Kyriakides, whose office has sought to coordinate the response across the 27 member states, warned that some areas had clearly begun to lift restrictions too soon.

"What this means, to be very clear, is that the control measures taken have simply not being effective enough or not being enforced or followed as they should have been," she said.

"We cannot lower our guard. This crisis is not behind us. Moreover, winter is the time of the year for more respiratory illnesses, including seasonal influenza."And she warned: "Today we're here to call on everyone to act decisively... it might be our last chance to prevent a repeat of last spring."

Related Topics

Europe March Influenza All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

26 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

36 minutes ago

Rizwan urges people to plant maximum saplings

19 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Nomination for Nobel Peace Priz ..

19 minutes ago

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-fro ..

19 minutes ago

British HC led delegation calls on KP CM

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.