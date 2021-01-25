UrduPoint.com
EU Urges Tighter Travel Curbs As Vaccine Delays Hit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

EU urges tighter travel curbs as vaccine delays hit

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Monday urged tougher Covid-19 screening of travellers as it frantically seeks to get to the bottom of vaccine delivery delays jeopardising its inoculation strategy.

The EU executive called on the 27 member states to impose pre-trip PCR tests for all travellers allowed into the European Union -- presently only on "essential" business -- and quarantine on arrival if they came from zones where more-contagious virus variants were spreading.

It also recommended a similar heightened testing and quarantine regime, where possible, for essential travellers between -- or even within -- EU countries with high-risk areas classed as "deep red" by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

