EU urges tougher anti-virus measures before 2nd wave

Brussels, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Commission urged EU members states to better explain and enforce social distancing and hygiene rules to halt the return of a dangerous new wave of coronavirus infections.

Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said: "In some member states, the situation is now even worse than during the peak in March. This is a real cause for concern.

"All member states need to roll out measures immediately and at the right time at the very first sign of potential new outbreaks."