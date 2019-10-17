UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU-US Airliner War In Nobody's Interests: Airbus Chief

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

EU-US airliner war in nobody's interests: Airbus chief

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury urged the European Union and United States Wednesday to reach a negotiated solution to a long-running dispute over airline subsidies and tariffs, saying there would be no winners in a trade war in the sector.

"The EU and US administrations should freeze all tariffs and sit round the table to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution," Faury said in an article to be published in Thursday's edition of the French economic daily, Les Echos, but released in advance.

On Monday, the World Trade Organization arbitrator gave Washington the green light to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion (6.8 billion Euros) worth of EU imports, in retaliation for illegal EU subsidies to Airbus.

It was a landmark moment in the 15-year legal battle between the European planemaker and US counterpart Boeing.

In the immediate line of fire are civilian aircraft from Britain, France, Germany and Spain -- the countries which formed Airbus -- which will cost 10 percent more when imported to the US from October 18.

But the tariffs also target consumer products including wine.

The EU's top trade official has said Europe would fight until the very last moment to dissuade the US from imposing retaliatory tariffs.

In the newspaper article, Faury warned that "no one would win in a trade war, not the global aeronautic industry nor the American or European economies." Airbus, he said, has over time adopted a series of compliance measures which have been largely validated by the WTO.

"On the other hand, our competitor Boeing has done nothing, and continues to do nothing, to comply with the WTO rulings against it," he added.

The European Union is considering imposing retaliatory tariffs on some US products if it is unable to persuade WTO judges, next year, that Boeing has equally benefitted from illegal subsidies from the US government.

Related Topics

Fire World Europe Washington France European Union Germany Spain United States October All From Government Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

8 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

9 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

9 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

8 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

8 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.