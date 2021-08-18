EU, US 'deeply worried about Afghan women and girls'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The EU, US and 18 other countries issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying they were "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls," urging the Taliban to ensure their safety.

"We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement.

We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection," said the statement, whose other co-signatories included Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guatemala, New Zealand, Senegal and Switzerland.