UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Vaccine Approval 'too Slow': Austrian Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

EU vaccine approval 'too slow': Austrian chancellor

Vienna, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday criticised the EU's medicine regulator for being "too slow" in approving coronavirus vaccines as he outlined plans to co-ordinate more closely with Israel on inoculations.

Kurz said in a statement that while the EU's common procurement and licensing policy for vaccines was "right in principle", the European Medicines Agency (EMA) "is too slow in approving vaccines and there have been supply bottlenecks at manufacturers".

He said that in order to prepare for possible mutations of the coronavirus and to develop "second generation" vaccines, "we should not be solely dependent on the EU anymore".

To that end Kurz is travelling to Israel on Thursday together with his Danish counterpart Mette Fredriksen to agree a plan for common production of future vaccines and co-operation on research treatments.

Kurz said that experts estimate "that in the coming years we will have to vaccinate two-thirds of the population every year -- that's more than six million Austrians".

For her part Frederiksen said the world was "crying out" for increased vaccine production but that "we also have to make sure that we have enough vaccines in a year's time, and in two, three, five and ten years".

"One of the partners I have a lot of faith in is Israel, which is currently ahead in the field of vaccination," she told the Ritzau press agency.

Ahead of the trip to Israel Kurz is to discuss the country's vaccination strategy with domestic pharmaceutical companies and researchers.

The president of Austria's association of vaccine manufacturers Renee Gallo-Daniel defended the EMA's handling of the approval process.

"The highest priority of the EMA has been not to make any shortcuts in the process of approval," she said.

"The important thing is that the safety, efficacy and quality of all vaccines we are supplied with is checked, and this simply takes time," she told Oe1 public radio, adding that the EMA had introduced a new "rolling review" process to speed up approval.

She praised Kurz's "innovative" suggestion of more domestic vaccine production but cautioned that setting up a vaccine production chain can take "five to ten years".

Austria's neighbours Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic have bypassed the EMA in order to issue their own approvals for Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a particularly vocal critic of the EU's vaccine strategy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Russia China Austria Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

3 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

27 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

48 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

50 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.