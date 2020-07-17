UrduPoint.com
EU Virus Economic Rescue Summit Begins

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:50 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :European Union leaders began a two or three day summit meeting on Friday to thrash out the terms of a huge post-coronavirus economic rescue package.

A spokesman for the host, European Council president Charles Michel, said the 27 had begun their first face-to-face meeting since anti-viral lockdown began with an "exchange of views" with European Parliament speaker David Sassoli.

