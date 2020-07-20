UrduPoint.com
EU Virus Rescue Package Summit To Resume Later Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:20 AM

EU virus rescue package summit to resume later Monday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :EU leaders haggling over the terms of a huge economic package to recover from the coronavirus pandemic will resume talks at 1200 GMT on Monday, a senior official said.

Barend Leyts, spokesman for summit host and EU Council President Charles Michel, tweeted that the 27 leaders would resume their roundtable, after a full night of at times tense talks in smaller groups.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

