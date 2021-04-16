UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Voices Concern Over Polish Human Rights Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:20 AM

EU voices concern over Polish human rights row

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Commission voiced concern over a deepening row in Poland on appointing a new human rights ombudsman -- a politically sensitive post associated with the transition from communism.

The Constitutional Court in Warsaw earlier on Thursday ruled the current ombudsman, whose term expired months ago but who has remained on the job because lawmakers could not agree on his successor, can no longer stay in the position.

"The European Commission is following closely and with concern the developments relating to the Polish ombudsman," Commission spokesman Christian Wigand told reporters in Brussels.

"It is of paramount importance to ensure that this institution... remains independent, that its activity is not hindered, and that its effective operation is preserved," he said.

The row has pitted the ruling populist right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS) against opponents who accuse it of rolling back democratic rights.

It comes amid a wider dispute over judicial reforms by the PiS government, viewed by critics, the European Commission and European courts as undermining judicial independence.

The current ombudsman, Adam Bodnar, is a frequent government critic. He has stayed on after his term expired in September because multiple votes by lawmakers have failed to produce a successor.

The role of human rights ombudsman dates back to the final years of communism and the independence of the office is often fiercely contested.

Ombudsmen are appointed to five-year terms by lawmakers from both the lower and upper houses.

The PiS and its smaller coalition partners hold a razor-thin majority in parliament and the Senate upper house is controlled by the opposition.

Late Thursday, the parliament approved PiS lawmaker Bartlomiej Wroblewski as Bodnar's successor.

However he still requires the approval of the senate, whose members had rejected the previous candidate backed by the PiS and are likely to do so again.

The Constitutional Court said Thursday that Bodnar's extension was not compatible with the constitution.

"The term of office is strictly defined and cannot be exceeded," said the ruling from a panel of five judges chaired by PiS-appointed Julia Przylebska.

The ruling will be applicable three months after its publication Thursday in the official Journal of Laws, meaning that Bodnar can stay on for now.

It is unclear what would happen if the senate rejects Wroblewski and no other replacement is found.

Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's human rights commissioner, said the ruling created "a worrying gap" for protecting human rights in Poland.

Speaking to senators ahead of the ruling, Bodnar said that "the current political power is seeking to extend its influence also in this area of activity of public institutions".

"The constitution and civil rights are not dead yet, as long as we fight for them."

Related Topics

Dead Senate Europe Parliament Job Brussels Warsaw Independence Poland September Christian Post From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

8 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

8 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

8 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

8 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

8 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.