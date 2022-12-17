UrduPoint.com

EU Voices Concern Over Simmering Political Tensions In Montenegro

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

EU voices concern over simmering political tensions in Montenegro

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The EU on Friday expressed concern over a political crisis that have struck Montenegro as tensions rise over a controversial legislation that restricts the president's powers to form a government.

The legislation, passed on Monday, has "provoked a deep institutional crisis, undermined the functionality of the country's democratic institutions, and contributed to a slowdown of its accession negotiations," said European Commission spokesman Peter Stano.

Underlining that the repeated failure in the small Balkan nation to appoint members of the Constitutional Court illustrates the inability to build consensus on reforms, Stano urged support for "stability and functionality of democratic institutions." "To progress on EU accession, which is the wish of an overwhelming majority of Montenegro's citizens, all political actors must support the stability and functionality of democratic institutions, in particular the Constitutional Court, exercise restraint, and avoid further incidents," he said.

Clashes erupted between protesters and police on Monday as legislators were voting on the law -- for the second time -- with a narrow majority of 41 votes in favor in the 80-member parliament.

The political crisis between the pro-Western parties on the one hand and pro-Serb and pro-Russian ones on the other has deepened in the past months.

Under the law, the president is obliged to propose a prime minister-designate if the candidate has the majority of the lawmakers in parliament.

If there is no majority, the president has to organize the second round of consultations with political parties and propose another candidate.

The law also enables a majority of lawmakers to sign a petition and propose a prime minister-designate if the president refuses to propose a candidate.

The Constitution says the president has to organize consultations with parliamentary parties and propose a prime minister-designate with the signed support of deputies within 30 days.

Predrag Bulatovic, a lawmaker with the Democratic Front party, said President Milo Djukanovic refused to give the mandate to form the government to the candidate supported by a parliamentary majority and argued that the legislation would solve the political crisis.

Djukanovic still refused to sign the amendment, though, and sent it back to the parliament. The president called for an early general election and described the move as a "constitutional coup attempt." The process of forming a new government started after the administration of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic failed to receive a vote of confidence on Aug. 20 as the political scene in the country descended into crisis.

The government, which stirred controversy with a "fundamental agreement" with Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porphyria to give "official status" to the Serbian Church, fell as a result of the vote in the parliament.

While pro-Serbian parties nominated Miodrag Lekic, the leader of the civic Demos party, to form the government, the president refused to give the mandate to him, saying he did not fulfill the necessary conditions. Djukanovic said early general elections could be held at the beginning of 2023.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament Vote Progress Church All Government Agreement Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

14 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

14 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

14 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.