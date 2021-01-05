EU vows to 'redouble efforts' to save Iran nuclear deal

Brussels, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union pledged Tuesday to try to salvage the Iran nuclear deal after the UN's watchdog confirmed Tehran has started the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said the bloc noted the steps taken by Iran "with deep concern" and insisted "we will redouble our efforts to preserve the agreement and return to its full implementation by all parties".