UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Vows To 'redouble Efforts' To Save Iran Nuclear Deal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

EU vows to 'redouble efforts' to save Iran nuclear deal

Brussels, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union pledged Tuesday to try to salvage the Iran nuclear deal after the UN's watchdog confirmed Tehran has started the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said the bloc noted the steps taken by Iran "with deep concern" and insisted "we will redouble our efforts to preserve the agreement and return to its full implementation by all parties".

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear European Union Tehran Turkish Lira All Agreement

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.