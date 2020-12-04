EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price': Germany

Berlin, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The German government on Friday said the European Union wanted to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, "but not at any price".

"We know time is running out," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"The EU is ready to reach an agreement with Great Britain, but not at any price.""Everyone has their principles, it's clear that there are red lines, yet there is always room for compromise," he told reporters.