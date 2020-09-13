UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Wants 'credible' Lebanon Govt Before More Blast Aid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

EU wants 'credible' Lebanon govt before more blast aid

Beirut, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Union's commissioner for crisis management on Saturday called for the urgent formation of a "credible" government in Lebanon before a second phase of financial support for the crisis-hit country can be released.

Janez Lenarcic said the EU had mobilised 64 million Euros ($79 million) for the emergency response to a devastating port blast that killed more than 190 people and wounded thousands in Beirut on August 4.

The next round of funding would be for reconstruction, he said, but warned it would have to go hand in hand with reforms because the international community was not willing to support practices "that led to financial collapse and economic crisis".

The tragedy occurred when hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser that had been left unattended in a port warehouse exploded.

It came as the Lebanese people were already reeling from the country's worst economic crisis in decades and rekindled smouldering rage over official neglect and a political class accused of corruption.

The government resigned in the wake of the disaster, but Lebanon has rejected an international investigation, saying it would carry out its own probe aided by foreign experts.

"We need a credible government that enjoys the confidence of the Lebanese people and is determined to take the country in the right direction," Lenarcic told AFP after arriving in Lebanon on board a humanitarian aid flight.

"Lebanon's political class has to provide what people demand and this is also what the international community expects. I'm talking about governance, not only economic reforms. There has to be a change in the way this place is governed," he said.

Related Topics

Corruption European Union Beirut Lebanon August From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme la ..

9 hours ago

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

9 hours ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

9 hours ago

FM Qureshi urges ARF members to raise voice agains ..

9 hours ago

Greece Steps Up Military Procurement, Army Recruit ..

9 hours ago

Japanese envoy welcomes commencement of Afghan pea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.