EU wants more 'effective' return of irregular migrants

Brussels, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The EU said Wednesday it wanted greater efficiency in the return of migrants who are denied asylum in Europe to their countries of origin as it unveiled its latest migration reform.

"We need to focus more on returns and that's why you can see our package today has new initiatives when it comes to be more effective on returns," said European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.