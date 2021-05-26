UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Wants More From Big Tech Against Disinformation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The EU on Wednesday tasked tech giants such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok to do more against disinformation and provide much better access to their algorithms as well as beef up fact-checking.

The proposal is the EU's effort to strengthen its existing code of conduct against disinformation, which was launched in 2018 after revelations that platforms had facilitated and amplified false information in the ramp up to the Brexit vote and elections in the US in 2016.

It was signed by Google, Facebook, Twitter, microsoft and in June 2020 by TikTok, as well as players in the advertising sector.

In the wake of the Covid pandemic, the EU executive is now asking the signatories to go even further in their commitments, which are non-binding and voluntary, at least for now.

The pressure on the companies to deliver is great, given that the EU is also hammering out its Digital Services Act (DSA) that will give Europe power to slap penalties on Facebook and others when they fail to demonstrate strong action against disinformation.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said the stricter and more detailed code of conduct was necessary to better root out "systemic risks" on platforms.

Jourova said that it was time for big tech companies "to stop policing themselves alone and stop allowing to make money on disinformation".

"After the DSA will come into force, this code of practice will become semi-obligatory," she warned.

Among the many proposals, the EU is calling for messaging platforms such as Facebook's WhatsApp to also be included, given the vast disinformation campaigns seen in in India and elsewhere.

The Commission is also asking platforms for regular reports with clear benchmarks to assess the measures put in place.

In addition, the EU executive is seeking to create a designated task force composed of the code's signatories, representatives of the EU diplomatic service and media regulators from the member states.

Related Topics

India Google Europe Vote Facebook Twitter Vera Money Brexit June 2016 2018 2020 YouTube Media From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Prime Minister Confirms Ban on Electrici ..

4 minutes ago

US State Secretary Extends Invitation to Israeli P ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign Authorities Fail to React to Threats Again ..

4 minutes ago

5.4-magnitude quake hits 144 km NNW of Neiafu, Ton ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Post opens 1200 more new DFPOs

4 minutes ago

KP records gradual decline in coronavirus cases: R ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.