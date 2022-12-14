EU wants to 'reconnect' with Southeast Asia amid Ukraine war

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :EU leaders meet their counterparts from Southeast Asia for a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, looking to bolster ties in the face of the war in Ukraine.

Europe is keen to boost trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which counts some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

"There is a need for Europeans to reconnect with ASEAN, one of the most dynamic areas in the world," the French presidency said.

The EU has been on a diplomatic push to galvanise a global front against Moscow as its invasion has sent economic and political shock waves around the world.

But ASEAN's 10 nations have been divided in their response to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.

An EU official said Brussels was satisfied in the end that it sent a "crystal clear message" of the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

ASEAN and the EU suspended their push for a joint trade deal over a decade ago and Brussels has focused on striking agreements with individual members.

So far deals with Vietnam and Singapore are in place, but the bloc is keen to make progress with ASEAN's largest economy Indonesia and to resume talks with Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.