EU Wants To Suspend Hungary Financing As It Awaits Reforms

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Brussels, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The European Union's executive arm on Sunday proposed suspending 7.5 billion Euros in financing for Hungary, as it awaited potential "game changer" anti-corruption reforms from Budapest.

The European Union and Hungary have been at loggerheads for months, with Brussels suspecting the government led by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban of undercutting the rule of law and using EU money to enrich its cronies.

The European Commission's budget commissioner, Johannes Hahn, told a press conference Sunday that the EU's executive proposed suspending "the commitments for cohesion programmes and cohesion policy amounting to (an) estimated amount of 7.

5 billion euros." On Saturday, Hungary's government said that MPs would vote next week on a series of laws aimed at easing the conflict.

The measures are expected to include setting up independent anti-corruption watchdogs to monitor the use of EU funds as well as steps to make the legislative process more transparent.

Hahn said he was "very confident that...we will see significant reforms in Hungary, which indeed will be a game changer."He said Hungary has committed to "fully inform" the commission about implementing measures to address their concerns by November 19.

