EU warns Britain it must implement withdrawal treaty

Brussels, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :European Council chief Charles Michel warned Britain Sunday it must "take its responsibilities" and fully implement the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

"Time for UK Government to take its responsibilities," Michel write on Twitter after speaking by telephone with Irish prime minister Micheal Martin.

The British government on Wednesday introduced new legislation to rewrite its Brexit withdrawal treaty -- a bill that is causing deep alarm among former prime ministers and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own MPs.