UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Warns Britain It Must Implement Withdrawal Treaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

EU warns Britain it must implement withdrawal treaty

Brussels, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :European Council chief Charles Michel warned Britain Sunday it must "take its responsibilities" and fully implement the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

"Time for UK Government to take its responsibilities," Michel write on Twitter after speaking by telephone with Irish prime minister Micheal Martin.

The British government on Wednesday introduced new legislation to rewrite its Brexit withdrawal treaty -- a bill that is causing deep alarm among former prime ministers and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own MPs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

6 minutes ago

Jafza webinar highlights way forward to empower SM ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

2 hours ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

3 hours ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.