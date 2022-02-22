UrduPoint.com

EU Warns Of Economic Uncertainty After Russia's Ukraine Moves

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

EU warns of economic uncertainty after Russia's Ukraine moves

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's recognition of breakaway regions of Ukraine will "strongly increase" economic uncertainty for the EU, the bloc's economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

"Uncertainty remains around us. And the violation of international law through Russian recognition of two separatist territories in Ukraine will strongly increase this uncertainty," Gentiloni told a Brussels conference.

Gentiloni was speaking as EU ambassadors met to agree on sanctions against Russia for its recognition a day before of two separatist regions in Ukraine that have been militarily supported by Moscow for the past eight years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into those separatist regions, breaking international agreements he had signed on to.

He portrayed the incursion as a "peacekeeping" mission.

The European Union was expected to unveil limited and targeted economic punishment, both to keep its sanctions powder dry should Russia push further into Ukraine and because of the pain it would feel too from sectoral sanctions.

Russia supplies more than a third of the EU's natural gas supplies, and energy prices are already spiking to uncomfortable levels for European consumers and governments.

Gentiloni, speaking at an EU conference on the bloc's economic situation, noted that the growth forecasts for this year had already been revised down earlier this month to 4.0 percent, and up to 2.8 percent for next year.

Conflict or tough sanctions on Russia that blowback into Europe could add to the downward pressure on the Covid-hit economy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Brussels Vladimir Putin Gas From

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

59 seconds ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

1 minute ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

12 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

54 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>