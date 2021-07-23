EU watchdog approves Moderna vaccine for teens

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The European medicines watchdog on Friday approved the use of Moderna's anti-coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, making it the second jab for adolescents for use on the continent.

"The use of the Spikevax vaccine in children from 12 to 17 years of age will be the same as in people aged 18 and above," the European Medicines Agency said, adding it will be given in two injections, four weeks apart.