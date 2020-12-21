UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Watchdog Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:30 PM

EU watchdog approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The EU's drug regulator authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, and said there was no evidence it would not work against a new strain found mainly in Britain.

The European Medicines Agency said the "historic" step paved the way for vaccinations to finally start within days across the 27-nation EU where cases of the disease are surging.

The Amsterdam-based regulator moved the decision forward from December 29 under pressure from EU governments, after Britain and the United States gave the green light weeks earlier.

"It is a significant step forward in the fight against this pandemic that is causing suffering and hardship," EMA chief Emer Cooke told an online press conference as she announced the decision.

"This is really a historic scientific achievement, within less than a year a vaccine will have been developed and authorised against this disease." The EMA approved a one-year "conditional marketing authorisation" for the vaccine developed by US giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, with the European Commission set to formally sign off on it within hours.

"It's a decisive moment in our efforts to deliver safe & effective vaccines to Europeans!" European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"Now we will act fast. I expect a @EU_Commission decision by this evening."The EU has said it will start coordinated Covid-19 inoculations on December 27.

Related Topics

Twitter German United States December National University From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

50 minutes ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.