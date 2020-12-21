EU watchdog approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The EU's drug regulator authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, and said there was no evidence it would not work against a new strain found mainly in Britain.

The European Medicines Agency said the "historic" step paved the way for vaccinations to finally start within days across the 27-nation EU where cases of the disease are surging.

The Amsterdam-based regulator moved the decision forward from December 29 under pressure from EU governments, after Britain and the United States gave the green light weeks earlier.

"It is a significant step forward in the fight against this pandemic that is causing suffering and hardship," EMA chief Emer Cooke told an online press conference as she announced the decision.

"This is really a historic scientific achievement, within less than a year a vaccine will have been developed and authorised against this disease." The EMA approved a one-year "conditional marketing authorisation" for the vaccine developed by US giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, with the European Commission set to formally sign off on it within hours.

"It's a decisive moment in our efforts to deliver safe & effective vaccines to Europeans!" European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"Now we will act fast. I expect a @EU_Commission decision by this evening."The EU has said it will start coordinated Covid-19 inoculations on December 27.