EU watchdog backs Moderna booster for over-18s

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The EU's drug watchdog on Monday approved booster doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine for all people aged 18 and over, amid concerns that protection levels dip after initial jabs.

Spikevax is the second booster to be given the green light after Pfizer/Biontech's vaccine, which received the green light earlier this month.

"Data showed that a third dose of Spikevax given 6 to 8 months after the second dose led to a rise in antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels were waning," the European Medicines Agency said.