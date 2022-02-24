EU watchdog backs Pfizer booster for children over 12

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The EU's medicines watchdog on Thursday recommended that Pfizer/BioNTech's anti-Covid booster vaccine be approved for children aged 12 and older.

The "EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended that a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty may be given where appropriate to adolescents from 12 years of age," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement, using the vaccine's commercial name.