EU Watchdog Gives Green Light For Second Covid Jab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

The Hague, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines watchdog approved a coronavirus jab by US firm Moderna on Wednesday, giving a shot in the arm for Europe's slow-moving vaccine roll-out.

The vaccine is the second to be authorised by the European Medicines Agency for the 27-nation bloc after Pfizer-BioNTech's got the green light in late December.

The Moderna approval comes as criticism mounts of the EU's sluggish start to its vaccination campaign, which is lagging behind the United States, Britain and Israel.

"This vaccine provides us with another tool to overcome the current emergency," EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said in a statement.

"It is a testament to the efforts and commitment of all involved that we have this second positive vaccine recommendation just short of a year since the pandemic was declared by WHO," she added.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said it was "good news for our efforts to bring more Covid-19 vaccines to Europeans!" National capitals have been piling pressure on the Amsterdam-based EMA to authorise the Moderna vaccine as coronavirus cases soar across Europe.

The regulator failed to decide on approval at a meeting on Monday, which had been brought forward from January 12, and experts had to meet again on Wednesday.

The EMA said it had in the intervening time been "working hard to clarify all outstanding issues with the company".

The EU began vaccinations on December 27 but the pace has been slow, with the Netherlands on Wednesday becoming the final country in the bloc to start.

