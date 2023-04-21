EU weighs evacuation of citizens from conflict-hit Sudan

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The European Union said Friday it was planning for a possible evacuation of its citizens from Khartoum when security allows, as armed clashes rage in the Sudanese capital.

"We are trying to coordinate an operation to get our civilians out of the city which is now in a high-risk situation.

We are working on different possibilities for taking people out," a senior EU official said.

"For the time being, the assessment of those on the ground, including the EU embassy, is that the security conditions are not in place for going ahead with an operation of this kind."The official said the EU and the seven-member states with missions in Sudan, including France, Germany and Italy, were looking at getting the estimated 1,500 EU nationals trapped in Khartoum out by road because the airport was closed.