EU, WHO jointly support COVID-19 response, health system in Cambodia

I PHNOM PENH, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :-- The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have joined forces to support preparedness for and response to COVID-19 and future health security threats in Cambodia, said a joint statement on Wednesday.

The EU is investing a total of 3.5 million U.S. Dollars over three years, through WHO, to support the Cambodian government's preparedness and response to COVID-19, and to strengthen health system, the statement said.

The funding is part of a specific EU-WHO regional health program to support ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states, it added.

"Partnership between the EU and WHO to support COVID-19 preparedness and response is an indication of solidarity and cooperation for helping the country during the difficult time," Cambodia's Health Minister Mam Bunheng said.

"The Ministry of Health will continue to work closely with WHO to strengthen Cambodia's health security system."Li Ailan, WHO representative to Cambodia, said that for more than a decade, Cambodia has been strengthening its health security system, including pandemic preparedness.

"This investment from the EU and partnership will contribute to our collective efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and make the country better prepared for public health emergencies," she said.