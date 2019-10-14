EU will fight 'until last hour' to prevent US Airbus tariffs

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The EU's top trade official on Monday said Europe would fight until the very last moment to dissuade the United States from imposing tariffs in retaliation for illegal EU subsidies to Airbus.

"Until the very last hour we will keep on pushing the Americans to see if they can freeze the tariffs," European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news briefing.

Formally approved by the World Trade Organization on Monday, the US tariffs cover a wide range of EU products and enter into force on Friday.