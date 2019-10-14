UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Will Fight 'until Last Hour' To Stall US Airbus Tariffs

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

EU will fight 'until last hour' to stall US Airbus tariffs

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The EU's top trade official on Monday said Europe would fight until the very last moment to dissuade the United States from imposing tariffs in retaliation for illegal EU subsidies to Airbus.

European nations are scrambling to prepare a response to US tariffs on billions of Dollars' worth of EU goods that the World Trade Organization formally approved on Monday.

Set to enter into force on Friday, the European Union hopes to find common ground before then to avoid escalating trade tensions that risk further battering economies across the globe.

With "still four days to go", European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news briefing that Brussels had not lost hope that Washington could be persuaded to hold fire.

"Until the very last hour we will keep on pushing the Americans tosee if they can freeze the tariffs," Malmstrom said.

Related Topics

Fire World Europe Washington European Union Brussels United States From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussa ..

24 minutes ago

Russian President arrives in Riyadh

31 minutes ago

Videos made secretly to blackmail Balochistan Univ ..

43 minutes ago

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen ..

46 minutes ago

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is d ..

56 minutes ago

A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.