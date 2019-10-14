EU will fight 'until last hour' to stall US Airbus tariffs

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The EU's top trade official on Monday said Europe would fight until the very last moment to dissuade the United States from imposing tariffs in retaliation for illegal EU subsidies to Airbus.

European nations are scrambling to prepare a response to US tariffs on billions of Dollars' worth of EU goods that the World Trade Organization formally approved on Monday.

Set to enter into force on Friday, the European Union hopes to find common ground before then to avoid escalating trade tensions that risk further battering economies across the globe.

With "still four days to go", European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news briefing that Brussels had not lost hope that Washington could be persuaded to hold fire.

"Until the very last hour we will keep on pushing the Americans tosee if they can freeze the tariffs," Malmstrom said.