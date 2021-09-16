EU will not rush back to austerity: bloc chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Strasbourg, France, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Union will not repeat the mistake of the 2007-2008 financial crisis by imposing sudden budgetary austerity as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, the bloc's chief said Wednesday.

Noting that last time it took the EU eight years to get back to pre-crisis levels, Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in her annual State of the European Union address: "We will not repeat that mistake."She called the financial crisis "a cautionary tale" in which "Europe declared victory too soon and we paid the price for that".